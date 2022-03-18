The Buccaneers’ defense has its replacement for the departed Jordan Whitehead.

Tampa Bay is signing former Giants safety Logan Ryan, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The move comes less than 24 hours after Ryan was cut by the Giants.

Ryan knows his new teammate Tom Brady well: Ryan won two Super Bowl rings during his time as Brady’s teammate in New England, and Ryan also intercepted the last pass Brady threw as a Patriot, when Ryan was on the Titans.

Bucs sign Logan Ryan originally appeared on Pro Football Talk