Bucs re-sign S Logan Ryan

Bucs have officially put Ryan Jensen on injured reserve and re-signed safety Logan Ryan. Roster maneuver complete. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 1, 2022

As expected, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have quickly re-signed veteran defensive back Logan Ryan, per The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

Releasing Ryan on Tuesday was nothing more than a procedural move for the Bucs, who needed a roster spot for Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen. Tampa Bay had to wait until after the cut deadline and waiver process to place Jensen on injured reserve in order to preserve his eligibility to return at some point later in the season.

That meant the Bucs needed to release a vested veteran like Ryan, someone who wouldn’t have to pass through the waiver process, just long enough to keep Jensen on the initial 53-man roster before moving him to IR.

So, Ryan is back like we all knew he would be, and hope remains that Jensen might be able to see the field if he Bucs are able to make another deep playoff run.

