Bucs sign linebacker Noah Dawkins

The Buccaneers moved quickly to fill the roster spot created by the release of veteran Deone Bucannon.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bucs have signed linebacker Noah Dawkins off the Bengals practice squad.

Dawkins, an undrafted rookie from The Citadel, impressed the Bengals after his stint as a tryout player in minicamp. He also went to minicamp with the Seahawks.

He got those chances primarily for his speed, as he ran a 4.41-second 40 at his pro day workout.