Bucs sign LB Kenny Young to practice squad

We've signed ILB Kenny Young, filling the last spot on our practice squad.#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 5, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have filled the final spot on their 16-man practice squad, signing veteran linebacker Kenny Young on Monday.

A fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft out of UCLA, Young started his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, but was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. Last year, he was dealt yet again, this time to the Denver Broncos, before spending this year’s training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Young has 184 career tackles and 5.5 sacks in 59 career games (25 starts), and brings valuable depth, experience, and special teams value to Tampa Bay as they look ahead to Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire