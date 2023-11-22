Bucs sign LB J.J. Russell to active roster, waive TE David Wells

The Buccaneers announced a few pre-Thanksgiving roster changes on Wednesday.

Linebacker J.J. Russell has been signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The Bucs opened up a spot for Russell by waiving tight end David Wells.

Russell has bounced between the practice squad and active roster in Tampa over the last two seasons. He's appeared in three games this year and he made six appearances in 2022.

Russell has seven tackles while mainly playing on special teams.

The Bucs also signed linebacker Vi Jones, cornerback Quandre Mosely, and wide receiver Raleigh Webb to the practice spot. Cornerback Don Gardner and safety Jaquan Johnson were released in corresponding moves.