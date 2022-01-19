Bucs sign Justin Watson to practice squad

Receiver Justin Watson is back with the Buccaneers after three days, signing with the practice squad. He cleared waivers after being cut over the weekend.

Watson appeared in 39 games with four starts over his first three seasons after the Bucs made him a fifth-round choice. He was limited to one game this season because of a knee injury.

Watson underwent surgery in July and started the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He remained on that list until Dec. 24.

Watson played special teams in the Bucs’ Week 16 win at Carolina.

He caught seven passes for 94 yards in 2020 after 15 catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns in 2019.

The Bucs also announced they cut punter Sterling Hofrichter and cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson from the practice squad.

