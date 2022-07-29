Bucs sign Johnathan “Bug” Howard

The Bucs have signed tight end Johnathan “Bug” Howard, his agent, Lamont Smith, announced on social media.

Howard played with the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL and caught 30 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games.

He has spent time with six NFL teams since 2017 but has never played in a regular-season game. Howard entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Colts.

He also has been with the Browns (2017-18), Panthers (2018), Broncos (2019-20), Jaguars (2020) and Bills (2021-22).

The Bucs lost Rob Gronkowski but have Cameron Brate, Kyle Rudolph, Cade Otton and Ko Kieft at the top of the depth chart at the position.

