Bucs will sign John Wolford to active roster on Tuesday

A sudden market had emerged for the services of Buccaneers practice-squad quarterback John Wolford. Which means he'll no longer be on the practice squad.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Bucs will sign Wolford to the active roster on Tuesday.

The move comes after the Rams tried to bring Wolford back, given a thumb injury suffered on Sunday by starter Matthew Stafford. The Vikings also might have been interested, given that Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell has experience with Wolford from their shared time together in L.A.

Wolford, who will back up Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask, has four career regular-season starts, all with the Rams. He also started — and won — a playoff game with the Rams in 2020, beating the Seahawks in Seattle during the wild-card round.