Bucs sign Jerell Adams, Troymaine Pope, Curtis Riley

Five players tried out for the Buccaneers during their rookie minicamp and four of them will be sticking around for a while.

Cornrback Antonio Hamilton‘s agent announced his signing on Sunday and multiple reports say the Bucs will also be signing tight end Jerell Adams, running back Troymaine Pope, and safety Curtis Riley.

Pope ran 15 times for 76 yards and caught eight passes for 42 yards for the Chargers last season. He played 14 games for the AFC West team in 2019 and has also made appearances for the Jets and Seahawks.

Adams spent time with the Ravens and Lions last year, but last appeared in a regular season game with the Texans in 2019. He made one appearance for Houston and played 29 games for the Giants over the two previous seasons. He has 24 catches for 214 yards and a touchdown.

Riley played four games for the Cardinals and two games for the Vikings last season. He and Adams were previously teammates on the 2018 Giants.

