Bucs sign international player to bolster offensive line depth

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added yet another offensive lineman to their roster, signing Lorenz Metz, the team announced Monday as they began their offseason program.

Originally from Germany, Metz comes to the Bucs as a member of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, and therefore will not count against the team’s 90-man roster.

Metz played his college football at the University of Cincinnati, but didn’t play American football at all until he was 18 years old, per Bucs senior writer Scott Smith.

Listed at 6-9 and 310 pounds, Metz signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears last year, and also received a tryout with the New York Giants, per Smith.

