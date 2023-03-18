Bucs sign former Rams DT Greg Gaines

Source: Former #Rams DT Greg Gaines has agreed to terms with the #Bucs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding to their defensive line.

The NFL’s Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that the Bucs intend to sign former Rams player Greg Gaines, who spent the last four years in Los Angeles.

Gaines has been an important part of the Rams’ defensive line depth for the past few years. He’s played 16 games or more from 2020-22 and also played 90% of snaps in the Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 season, so he brings experience in big games to Tampa Bay’s defensive line. He’s amassed 10.5 sacks and 122 total tackles in his four years with Los Angeles.

The depth will be important for the Bucs, as players like Akiem Hicks and Will Gholston are free agents and Tampa Bay has already lost Rakeem Nunez-Roches in free agency to the New York Giants. Gaines’ signing should alleviate the problem in that regard, but it may be beneficial for the Bucs to draft another defensive lineman at the end of April.

