Bucs re-sign DL William Gholston

The Bucs have re-signed DL Will Gholston for the third offseason in a row. He is headed into his 12th season and has already played more games than any other defensive lineman in franchise history. https://t.co/NQ7sjcxCwj — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) April 15, 2024

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back yet another familiar face, re-signing veteran defensive lineman William Gholston.

Gholston, a fifth-round pick out of Michigan State in the 2013 NFL draft, is one of the longest-tenured players on the Bucs’ current roster. He’s played more games than any other defensive lineman in franchise history, and now returns for his 12th NFL season, all of which have been in Tampa Bay.

A massive, versatile defender, Gholston’s return will bolster the Bucs’ depth along the defensive line, and keep a respected leader in the locker room as they chase a fourth straight NFC South title in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire