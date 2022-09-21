The Buccaneers signed defensive tackle Deadrin Senat to their 53-player roster from their practice squad, the team announced Wednesday

The Bucs originally signed Senat on April 22.

He entered the league as a third-round selection of the Falcons in 2018. Senat appeared in 22 games for the Falcons, making two starts, over four seasons.

The Falcons waived him with an injury designation last November.

In his career, Senat has 34 tackles, four quarterback hits and one fumble recovery.

Tampa Bay also announced the signing of defensive lineman Khalil Davis to its practice squad.

Davis returns to the Bucs after entering the league as a sixth-round selection of Tampa Bay in 2020. The Bucs waived him Oct. 2, and he was claimed off waivers by the Colts.

The Colts waived him a month later, and he signed with the Steelers’ practice squad. Pittsburgh cut him Aug. 30.

He has played three career games, including two with the Bucs, recording two tackles and two quarterback hits.

Bucs sign Deadrin Senat to the active roster from their practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk