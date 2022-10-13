Bucs sign CB Quandre Mosely to practice squad

We've signed CB Quandre Mosely to the practice squad.#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 12, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed cornerback Quandre Mosely to their practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

An undrafted free agent out of Kentucky this year, Mosely signed with the Dallas Cowboys, but spent most of the season so far on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad.

Mosely fills the open spot on Tampa Bay’s practice that was vacated last week by the retirement/release of veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley.

List

NFL power rankings: Where do the Bucs land heading into Week 6?

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire