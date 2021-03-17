Bucs re-sign Aaron Stinnie

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Buccaneers guard Aaron Stinnie will avoid the restricted free agent process.

Stinnie was set to become a restricted free agent at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, but the Buccaneers announced that they’ve re-signed Stinnie shortly before that deadline.

Stinnie played in six games during the regular season as a reserve, but started three games at right guard during the playoffs after Alex Cappa broke his foot. Stinnie played one game with the Titans after signing with them as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and split the 2019 season between Tennessee and Tampa.

The move continues the trend of keeping the Buccaneers band together this offseason. Linebacker Lavonte David, edge rusher Shaquil Barrett, and tight end Rob Gronkowski have re-signed with the team while wide receiver Chris Godwin got the franchise tag.

Bucs re-sign Aaron Stinnie originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Rob Gronkowski ready to go for “two in a row”

    The Buccaneers used the franchise tag on receiver Chris Godwin. They re-signed tight end Rob Gronkowski, linebacker Lavonte David and edge rusher Shaq Barrett. They may not be able to afford to keep the entire band together, with Leonard Fournette, Antonio Brown and Ryan Succop among the team’s free agents still unsigned. But the Bucs [more]

  • Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot attend Georgia pro day

    On Wednesday afternoon, the University of Georgia held its pro day and Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontneot were in attendance to see the Bulldogs' top prospects.

  • Grading WR A.J. Green’s deal with the Cardinals: D

    The Cardinals are taking a one-year gamble on veteran receiver A.J. Green, but what are they getting for $6 million?

  • Lavonte David: “If we get everybody back, I guarantee we’ll win it again”

    The Buccaneers have kept several key pieces in place for 2021. One of the players who decided to stick around predicts that, if this trend continues, another Super Bowl championship will be on the way. “If we get everybody back, I guarantee we’ll win it again,” David said on the I Am Athlete podcast. The [more]

  • Free-agent pickups have made a difference for some champions

    Long-term success is built through the draft, though teams can gain an edge toward winning a championship by supplementing their roster in free agency. Look no further than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who, of course, signed Tom Brady last year. Brady led the Bucs to their second Super Bowl title and his seventh.

  • Houston Texans 2021 free agency tracker: Everything we know

    The Houston Texans are making a flurry of moves in 2021 NFL free agency. Keep up with all of the moves with this handy tracker.

  • Raiders to re-sign Zay Jones

    The Raiders agreed to terms with wide receiver John Brown earlier on Wednesday, and now they’re keeping a wideout of their own. Las Vegas will re-sign wide receiver Zay Jones. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed. The Raiders acquired Jones in 2019, sending a fifth-round pick to Buffalo in exchange for the wide [more]

  • Will Antonio Brown stay put or move on?

    As the Buccaneers keep a large part of the band together, a key in-season arrival remains available. Receiver Antonio Brown, one of the best receivers in football until his career went and stayed sideways two years ago, got his life under control in 2020, served an eight-game suspension, and became a key contributor down the [more]

  • Seahawks, Patriots interested in Bucs tailback Leonard Fournette, reports say

    Based on the latest rumblings, Playoff Lenny could transition to Pacific Lenny. Or even Patriot Lenny. Running back Leonard Fournette, who resuscitated his career with a sparkling postseason performance for the Bucs, has received overtures from the Seahawks and Patriots, veteran NFL reporter Albert Breer has reported. The Bucs, meantime, are exploring the possibility of signing Patriots ...

  • Report: Leonard Fournette weighing offers from Buccaneers, Seahawks

    The Buccaneers are keeping most of the pieces in place from last season’s championship team, but it remains to be seen whether running back Leonard Fournette will stay in Tampa Bay. Fournette is weighing his options with an offer from the Buccaneers and also an offer from the Seahawks, according to Albert Breer of SI.com. [more]

  • How Trent Williams, 49ers' free agency moves impact Jimmy Garoppolo

    The 49ers checked all the boxes on their free agency to-do list, and in doing so, gave themselves the freedom to take a swing at QB.

  • NFL Top 25 remaining free agents 2021: Kenny Golladay tops the list

    Free agency only officially began today, but most of the top free agents already know where they are playing next season. The top six players on PFT’s top 100 were franchised and/or have signed a new deal with the team they were with last season. Only 12 of the top 50 remain without a contract [more]

  • Kelvin Beachum’s contract is a bargain for Cardinals

    The 10-year veteran's two-year deal is worth $4 million.

  • Throwing money at Tom Brady suddenly seems prudent

    TAMPA — I am here to repent. I am here to convert. I am here to acknowledge the wonder of Tom Brady is greater than I ever imagined. At this time a year ago, I wrote that Tampa Bay’s signing of Brady was amazing, bold and exciting. Those were my exact words. I also wrote that it was nuts because the only way it made sense to sign a 43-year-old quarterback was if you were certain he was taking ...

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • CB Patrick Peterson expects a free agency decision fairly quickly

    Peterson revealed he has a couple of teams out there interested.

  • White House sets low expectations for China talks in Alaska

    The White House is setting low expectations ahead of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan’s first face-to-face meeting with their Chinese counterparts in Anchorage, Alaska. Blinken and Sullivan are set to meet Thursday with State Councilor Wang Yi and the foreign affairs chief of the Chinese Communist Party, Yang Jiechi, in what the U.S. side has said will be an initial opportunity to address intense disagreements over trade and human rights in Tibet, Hong Kong and the western Xinjiang region, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Cody Davis re-signs with Patriots

    Safety Cody Davis is re-signing with the Patriots on a two-year deal. Davis had his son, Kane Davis, announce his new deal in a video posted to social media. Davis, 31, became a core special teams player in his first year in New England, playing one defensive snap and 256 on special teams. He made [more]

  • After big offseason, Royals confident they can compete again

    The buzz was evident from the moment that Whit Merrifield walked into the Royals clubhouse at spring training. After four consecutive losing seasons, including back-to-back 100-loss campaigns, the Royals made the kind of moves this offseason that served notice that they were done with rebuilding. The signing of veteran first baseman Carlos Santana coupled with the trade for Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi filled their two biggest offensive holes, giving Merrifield and the rest of the Royals the confidence that they can compete for a division title again.

  • Johnathan Hankins re-signs with Raiders

    Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins‘ run with the Raiders isn’t coming to an end. Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com reports that Hankins has agreed to a one-year deal to remain with the team. No financial terms have been reported. Hankins joined the Raiders on a one-year deal in 2018 and signed a two-year extension the next year. [more]