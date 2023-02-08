Bucs sign 84-year-old assistant coach Tom Moore to his 47th NFL contract

Here’s a fun one. The @Buccaneers have just signed 84-year-old Tom Moore to a contract extension. This, according to sources, is Moore’s 47th different NFL contract that he has signed over the course of his illustrious career. @gmfb @nflnetwork @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/2BELC2WxCP — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 8, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been overhauling their offensive coaching staff this offseason, but at least one familiar face will be back patrolling the sidelines at Raymond James Stadium next season.

Tom Moore is signing a contract extension with the Bucs, keeping the 84-year-old legend on staff in Tampa Bay.

It’s the 47th different contract Moore has signed throughout his incredible NFL coaching career, per NFL Network’s Peter Schrager.

The Bucs are still looking for a new offensive coordinator, but whoever takes that job will have a built-in source of endless knowledge and experience in Moore to help them improve the Bucs’ output on that side of the ball after a disappointing 2022 campaign.

More Latest Team News!

