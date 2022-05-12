Bucs sign 4 draft picks from 2022 class

RB Rachaad White, CB Zyon McCollum, TE Ko Kieft and OLB Andre Anthony all inked their rookie NFL contracts ✍️#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 12, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially signed half of their class from the 2022 NFL draft.

Running back Rachaad White (third round), cornerback Zyon McCollum (fifth round), tight end Ko Kieft (sixth round) and outside linebacker Andre Anthony (seventh round) have all signed their four-year rookie contracts, the team announced Thursday.

The Bucs are set to hold their first rookie minicamp next week, so expect the rest of the class to be under contract in the coming days.

