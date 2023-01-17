Bucs sign 12 players to futures contracts for 2023 season

Associated Press

Republican state Sen. Matt Dolan said Tuesday that he is again running for U.S. Senate as the GOP tries in 2024 to flip the Ohio seat long held by Democrat Sherrod Brown, who is expected to seek reelection. Dolan, a centrist Republican from the Cleveland suburb of Chagrin Falls and a member of the family that owns baseball's Cleveland Guardians, is the first of his party to jump into that race.