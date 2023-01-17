Bucs sign 12 players to futures contracts for 2023 season
We've signed 12 of our 16 practice squad players to futures contracts, which will take effect at the beginning of the 2023 season.#GoBucs
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 17, 2023
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed 12 players to futures contract for the 2023 season.
All 12 come from their current practice squad:
T Dylan Cook
CB Don Gardner
WR Kaylon Geiger
DT Mike Greene
T Grant Hermanns
RB Patrick Laird
CB Duron Lowe
OLB Hamilcar Rashed
T Justin Skule
OLB Charles Snowden
S Nolan Turner
TE David Wells
The four remaining players on the practice squad (quarterback Ryan Griffin, wide receiver Tyler Johnson, outside linebacker Ifeadi Odenigbo and defensive lineman Willington Previlon), are on expiring contracts, and will now become free agents when the new league year begins in March.
List
Which Bucs are headed for free agency in 2023?