Bucs sign 12 players to futures contracts for 2023 season

Luke Easterling
·1 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed 12 players to futures contract for the 2023 season.

All 12 come from their current practice squad:

  • T Dylan Cook

  • CB Don Gardner

  • WR Kaylon Geiger

  • DT Mike Greene

  • T Grant Hermanns

  • RB Patrick Laird

  • CB Duron Lowe

  • OLB Hamilcar Rashed

  • T Justin Skule

  • OLB Charles Snowden

  • S Nolan Turner

  • TE David Wells

The four remaining players on the practice squad (quarterback Ryan Griffin, wide receiver Tyler Johnson, outside linebacker Ifeadi Odenigbo and defensive lineman Willington Previlon), are on expiring contracts, and will now become free agents when the new league year begins in March.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

