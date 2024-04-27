Bucs select Washington WR Jalen McMillan in 3rd round of 2024 NFL draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added yet another dynamic weapon for their passing game, spending the No. 92 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft on Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan.

A smooth, sharp route-runner who creates consistent separation, McMillan has the size and speed to beat opposing defenders in multiple ways. He can create yards after the catch with his explosiveness, and his strong hands ensure that few passes that go his way will end up on the ground.

The Bucs already have one of the NFL’s best receiver tandems in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and a big-play threat in Trey Palmer, but McMillan will give them even more quality depth in the receiver room, and long-term insurance beyond their veteran starters.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire