The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished off their 2024 NFL draft class with another pass-catcher from Washington, spending the No. 246 overall pick on Huskies tight end Devin Culp.

Culp joins wide receiver Jalen McMillan, who was selected by the Bucs with one of their third-round selections earlier in the draft.

He’ll join a young tight end room alongside another fellow Husky in Cade Otton, as well as Payne Durham and Ko Kieft.

