Bucs select Oregon RB Bucky Irving in 4th round of 2024 NFL draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added another explosive playmaker to their offense, spending the No. 125 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft on Oregon running back Bucky Irving.

An undersized but explosive runner, Irving is a home-run hitter with tons of big-play ability, and impressive physicality for a smaller runner. He joins Rachaad White in a Tampa Bay backfield looking to improve after a couple of lackluster seasons.

The Bucs are adding more firepower for their offense with Irving, but they’ll have to wait a while to make their next pick late in the sixth round.

