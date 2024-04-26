Bucs select Duke OL Graham Barton in 1st round of 2024 NFL draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

A versatile blocker who can play all five spots along the offensive line, Barton spent most of his time at left tackle for the Blue Devils, but likely projects inside for the Bucs.

Tampa Bay needs upgrades at both center and left guard, so don’t be surprised if they try Barton out at both spots to see where he’ll fit best.

This pick is a huge win for the Bucs, who sit back and let the board come to them, landing a perfect fit and a fantastic value with Barton.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire