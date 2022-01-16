Bucs score TD on first drive, but Tristan Wirfs heads to locker room

The Buccaneers had a potentially significant injury on their opening drive of the playoffs.

Bucs right tackle Tristan Wirfs, a first-team All-Pro, appeared to have his leg rolled up on, stayed in the game for a couple more plays, and then had to be helped off the field.

Wirfs walked to the locker room without having to go on the cart, but the medical staff needed to assist him. The Bucs said he is questionable with an ankle injury.

A stalwart on the offensive line throughout his two-year career, Wirfs is one of the players the Bucs least wanted to lose to an injury. He has never missed a snap, so the Bucs don’t really know how hard it will be to replace him.

Tampa Bay’s offense did manage to salvage the drive and march down the field for a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead with 10:00 left in the first quarter.

