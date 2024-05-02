Bucs score first but fall at #15 South Carolina on the road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (May 1, 2024) – The ETSU baseball team scored the first two runs of Wednesday’s game at No. 15 South Carolina on Wednesday. However, the Gamecocks rallied to upend the Bucs by a score of 15-2 in seven innings. With Wednesday’s loss, the Bucs move to 27-15.

ETSU totaled three hits on the Wednesday, which were all singles. Noah Gent had one of those singles and drove in the Bucs’ two runs. Nick Iannantone and Cody Miller accounted for the other two ETSU hits. Additionally, Cameron Sisneros drew one of the Bucs’ five walks in the contest and extended his reached base streak to 65 consecutive games.

The Buccaneers used seven different pitchers on Wednesday. Cason Engert made his first career start and pitched the opening inning. Engert allowed four runs on two hits in his lone inning of work. Sophomore Derek McCarley had the best outing of an ETSU reliever against the Gamecocks. The Seymour, Tennessee native threw 1.1 shutout innings with one hit allowed. All four of McCarley’s outs came on strikeouts.

ETSU will return home to Thomas Stadium this weekend as it welcomes VMI to Johnson City for a three-game series. The series between the Bucs and Keydets is set to get underway at 5 p.m. on Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.