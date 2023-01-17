Bucs score on the final play of the third quarter to pull within 24-6

The Cowboys have dominated Monday night’s game, but no one in Dallas is comfortable yet. There remains a quarter to go, and Tom Brady is on the other side.

Brady threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones on the final play of the third quarter to get the Bucs on the scoreboard. The Bucs went for two, and Brady’s pass intended for Chris Godwin went out of the back of the end zone.

The Cowboys lead 24-6.

The Bucs put together their second drive of the night, going 95 yards in 10 plays.

Their Bucs’ first scoring opportunity ended with Brady’s red zone interception to Jayron Kearse with Tampa Bay at the 5-yard line.

Kearse now has a knee injury and is listed as questionable to return, but he could not put weight on his left leg as he was helped off the field in the third quarter.

