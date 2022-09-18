Bucs score 17 straight against Saints after brawl
The brawl in New Orleans has awakened Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After the melee in the second half Sunday, the Bucs scored 17 straight points.
Tom Brady found Breshad Perriman for 28 yards and the game’s first touchdown. The PAT made it 10-3 in the fourth quarter.
The defense got into the act when Mike Edwards picked off Jameis Winston and returned it 68 yards for a touchdown to make it 20-3.
Winston, playing with 4 fractured bones in his back, threw a trio of interceptions.
