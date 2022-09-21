How the Bucs saved Mike Evans a ton of money on his suspension

Bucs receiver Mike Evans is suspended without pay Sunday — he had reduced his base salary to a league minimum $1.12 million, so he only loses $62,200 as a result of suspension. Next year, base salary is $13 million, so he'd lose more than 10 times as much with a suspension. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 19, 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, but at least it won’t cost him as much money as it could have.

Evans will forfeit his pay for Sunday’s game, but that number is much lower than it was before the Bucs restructured the Pro Bowler’s contract back in March. Evans’ one-game suspension without pay takes a percentage out of his base salary, which the Bucs reduced to the league minimum when they restructured the deal.

That means Evans will only lose out on $62,200, instead of about 10 times more than that, per The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

Tampa Bay converted the rest of Evans’ original base salary for the 2022 season into a signing bonus, which gave him all of that money up front, instead of having it paid out across the entire season.

So, Evans got more money in his pocket immediately, and will get to keep more of it despite missing Sunday’s game.

