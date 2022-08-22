Bucs & Saints injury concerns, preseason week 2 analysis, Bills & Patriots previews

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski to kick off this Monday morning podcast by taking a look back at the major stories from Week 2 of the preseason and a pair of NFC South teams who can't catch a break with the injury bug.

Matt & Scott start things off with the news that Tom Brady is reportedly returning back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week, but this comes after news that two more Bucs offensive linemen have been hit with injuries — one of them for the full year. Meanwhile in New Orleans, the Saints are dealing with health issues of their own as Jameis Winston finally returned to practice while Michael Thomas left the field with a hamstring injury.

Later in the show, the guys talk about a number of takeaways from Week 2 of preseason action including analysis of the Washington and Houston RB situations & a trio of tight end who are becoming head-scratchers for fantasy managers.

In the second half of the episode, Matt & Scott preview the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots offenses.

1:00 Tom Brady returning & Tampa Bay OL injuries

5:20 Jameis Winston in, Michael Thomas out in New Orleans

12:10 Washington RB situation: Gibson v. Robinson

18:55 Dameon Pierce likely HOU starter

25:20 Albert O v. Noah Fant v. Mike Gesicki

33:00 Chase Edmonds

35:25 Buffalo Bills preview

47:10 New England Patriots preview

