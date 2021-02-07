Bucs' Ryan Jensen wears shirt with Tom Brady's NFL combine photo to Super Bowl LV

Bucs center wears amazing Tom Brady shirt to Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As Tom Brady prepares to play in his 10th Super Bowl, his center is paying homage to where it all began for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

Ryan Jensen showed up to Super Bowl LV wearing Brady's iconic NFL Scouting Combine photo on his shirt. Check it out below:

Ryan Jensen showed up rocking Tom Brady's Combine photo on his shirt 😂😂 @sinjen66 @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/QenQZS4xqB — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 7, 2021

Incredible.

That NFL combine photo is so good, even Brady can't help but make fun of himself for it. The 43-year-old QB spent years getting roasted by his New England Patriots teammates for the photo as well.

Brady is looking to earn his seventh Super Bowl ring Sunday night vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.