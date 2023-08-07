When will Bucs’ Ryan Jensen play football again?

TAMPA ― Ryan Jensen is in pads, but that doesn’t mean he’s been cleared for full contact.

The Bucs’ Pro Bowl center, who tore three knee ligaments more than a year ago but opted not to undergo surgery, still has not participated in any full team periods since training camp began.

Perhaps even more curious is the fact that head coach Todd Bowles has no clue when Jensen will be ready to play tackle football again.

“That’s a good question. I don’t know, honestly,” Bowles said Monday. “I just go by what the doctors and trainers tell me and go by how he is feeling and (his) progress. Some days are good, some days are not as good. I will just wait for the answer and kind of go from there.”

Jensen on July 28 detailed the unusual process he underwent last fall to repair his knee, one that included stem cells from the umbilical cords of babies born by cesarean section in Antigua.

Remarkably, he was able to play in the Bucs’ wild-card loss to Dallas in January. But since then, his activity has been limited to individual drills and conditioning.

With Jensen out, a battle is brewing at center between Robert Hainsey and Nick Leverett. Hainsey started all 17 regular-season games at center last season, but the Bucs finished with the worst rushing offense in the NFL. Leverett started 10 games at left guard but also plays center.

Leverett may have benefitted from the switch to the outside-zone runs in the offense under new coordinator Dave Canales.

“It’s been very competitive between Hainsey and Leverett,” Bowles said. “They’ve both been highly competitive. They both played last year, and both bring different strengths. It’s going to be a good competition.”

Quarterback Kyle Trask raved about both players and said he doesn’t have a favorite.

“It’s not my decision, but I love both of those guys,” Trask said. “I know I came in with Hainsey a couple years ago, and Nick has been here ever since then as well. I’ve been around those guys a fair amount. Both (are) elite competitors (and) very hard workers. However it shakes out, we’re going to be in good shape as an offense.”

Bowles likes practice emphasizing run

A good portion of Monday’s padded practice was devoted to the run game, and both sides responded.

Rachaad White and Chase Edmonds ran hard, and Patrick Laird scored a touchdown from the 2-yard line in a red-zone drill.

““I thought it was one of the better practices we’ve had since we’ve had pads on, especially in this heat,” Bowles said. “I thought there was a lot of give-and-take. I thought we got a lot of work accomplished as far as offensive line with continuity, and as far as defensive line and seeing certain blocks. That’s what we tried to get done (Monday).”

