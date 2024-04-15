Bucs will run the quarterback in 2024

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With a new coaching staff at ETSU comes a new offensive scheme for the Blue and Gold. Two of its defining characteristics – speed and athleticism.

Head coach Tre Lamb likes to emphasize getting the ball to the athletes and letting them make plays, graduate tight end Cameron Lewis told reporters on Friday.

There are plenty of pass catchers and running backs that can do just that for this squad. But, there are also a handful of playmakers in the quarterback room in 2024.

In fact, Lamb is counting on guys like Jaylen King and Cole Doyle to make some guys miss with their legs. They did it some in the second spring scrimmage and should have more opportunities to show out on Friday in the Blue & Gold Spring Game.

“Jaylen probably broke a couple of those and Cole broke a couple of those, while we got blown dead for a two-yard gain,” he said of that second scrimmage. “So, in my system and what we do offensively – our system, we run the quarterback. We only recruit guys that can run because those broken plays lead to a lot of free yardage every Saturday.”

“So, may let those whistles go a little more next (Friday) – see if we can get some more yards off the quarterback run game.”

The Blue & Gold Spring Game is set for 7 p.m. on Friday at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.

