Bucs rule three out for Cardinals

The Bucs have already ruled three players out of their first home game in seven weeks.

Outside linebackers Carl Nassib and Anthony Nelson won’t play in Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, along with starting cornerback Carlton Davis.

The Bucs made a couple of roster adjustments this week to compensate for those absences, signing veteran Sam Acho and promoting Kahzin Daniels from the practice squad to provide some pass-rush depth.

Davis’ absence means rookie Jamel Dean will start for the second week in a row.