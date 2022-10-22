The Buccaneers downgraded starting cornerback Carlton Davis to out for Sunday’s game against the Panthers, the team announced Saturday.

Davis had a questionable designation on Friday’s status report with a hip injury.

The Bucs will not have three members of their secondary with cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) already ruled out and safety Logan Ryan (foot) on injured reserve. Tampa Bay added some depth on Saturday by elevating cornerback Anthony Chesley and safety Nolan Turner from the practice squad.

In addition, starting safety Mike Edwards is questionable after missing last week with a hyperextended right elbow.

The Bucs activated offensive tackle Josh Wells from injured reserve after he returned to practice this week. He went on IR on Sept. 21 with a calf injury.

Bucs rule out Carlton Davis, activate Josh Wells from injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk