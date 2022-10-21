Bucs rule out 4 players for Sunday’s game vs. Panthers

As expected. Bowles also said that S Mike Edwards is 'on track' to return to action this Sunday. https://t.co/8EOyBTT2Rm — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) October 21, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be missing at least four players for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Wide receiver Julio Jones (knee), defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) and tight end Cameron Brate (neck) have all been ruled out for Week 7, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed to the media following Friday’s practice.

That’s in addition to defensive back Logan Ryan, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week after undergoing foot surgery.

On the positive side, Bowles said safety Mike Edwards (elbow) is “on track” to return Sunday after missing last week’s game.

