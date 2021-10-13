Bucs rule out 3 starters for matchup vs. Eagles on Thursday Night Football
The Bucs have ruled out Lavonte David (ankle), Rob Gronkowski (ribs) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) for Thursday night.
— JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 13, 2021
The Buccaneers released their final injury report for Thursday night’s matchup, and three starters will miss the Week 6 game in Philadelphia.
Tampa announced that Lavonte David, Rob Gronkowski, and Antoine Winfield Jr. were all ruled out for the game, while three other players are questionable, including center Ryan Jensen, who appeared on this week’s injury report with a hip issue.
Jason Pierre-Paul is also questionable.
Eagles Injury Report:
Lane Johnson (not injury related – personal matter) – Did Not Participate – OUT
DE Derek Barnett (ankle) – Full Participation
G Landon Dickerson (ankle) – Full Participation
TE Dallas Goedert (illness) – Did Not Participate
C Jason Kelce (foot/rest) – Full Participation
T Jordan Mailata (knee) – Full Participation
For Philadelphia Lane Johnson will miss his third straight game with a personal matter, while five others were full participants.
