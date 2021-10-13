Bucs rule out 3 starters for matchup vs. Eagles on Thursday Night Football

The Buccaneers released their final injury report for Thursday night’s matchup, and three starters will miss the Week 6 game in Philadelphia.

Tampa announced that Lavonte David, Rob Gronkowski, and Antoine Winfield Jr. were all ruled out for the game, while three other players are questionable, including center Ryan Jensen, who appeared on this week’s injury report with a hip issue.

Jason Pierre-Paul is also questionable.

Eagles Injury Report:

Lane Johnson (not injury related – personal matter) – Did Not Participate – OUT

DE Derek Barnett (ankle) – Full Participation

G Landon Dickerson (ankle) – Full Participation

TE Dallas Goedert (illness) – Did Not Participate

C Jason Kelce (foot/rest) – Full Participation

T Jordan Mailata (knee) – Full Participation

For Philadelphia Lane Johnson will miss his third straight game with a personal matter, while five others were full participants.

