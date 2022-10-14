Bucs rule out 3 players for Sunday’s game vs. Steelers

Bowles says Akiem Hicks, Logan Ryan and Sean Murphy-Bunting are ruled out for Sunday vs. Pittsburgh. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 14, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without at least three members of their defense for Week 6.

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, and defensive back Logan Ryan have all been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Friday (via The Athletic’s Greg Auman).

Hicks and Ryan have already missed multiple games with foot injuries, while Murphy-Bunting left last week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with a quad injury, and wasn’t able to return.

