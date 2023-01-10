Bucs make roster moves after end of regular season

We've placed CB Anthony Chesley on injured reserve, promoted ILB Ulysees Gilbert to the active roster & signed rookie CB Duron Lowe to the practice squad. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 10, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster a bit following Sunday’s regular-season finale.

Cornerback Anthony Chesley has been placed on injured reserve, and the Bucs have promoted linebacker Ulysees Gilbert from the practice squad to fill Chesley’s spot on the active roster.

Cornerback Duron Lowe has been signed to take Gilbert’s spot on the practice squad.

After finishing the regular season with an 8-9 record as NFC South champions for the second straight year, the Bucs will host the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs Monday night.

