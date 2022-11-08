Bucs make roster moves after big win vs. Rams

Buccaneers Make Practice Squad Moves Release: https://t.co/RpQiGGyOUd — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) November 8, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their practice squad after Sunday’s big win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Outside linebacker JoJo Ozougwu has been released from the practice squad, and outside linebacker Charles Snowden has been signed to take his spot.

Snowden was signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2021, after spending his college career at Virginia, where he racked up 30.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks over 45 games.

