Bucs make roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Cardinals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster as they prepare for Sunday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Wide receiver Deven Thompkins has been signed from the practice squad to the active roster, and outside linebacker Genard Avery has been placed on injured reserve.

A rookie who signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent this year, Thompkins has taken over as Tampa Bay’s primary return specialist following the departure of Jaelon Darden.

Avery missed practice all week with an abdomen/oblique injury, and had already been ruled out for Sunday night.

