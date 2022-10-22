Bucs make roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Panthers

We've elevated CB Anthony Chesley and S Nolan Turner from the practice squad.#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 22, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster a bit heading into Week 7.

For the second week in a row, the Bucs are elevating cornerback Anthony Chesley and safety Nolan Turner from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Tampa Bay will be without two of their top three cornerbacks (Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting) and safety Logan Ryan this week, so Chesley and Turner will give them added depth in the secondary.

Offensive tackle Josh Wells has also been activated from injured reserve, boosting Tampa Bay’s depth along the offensive line.

