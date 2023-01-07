Bucs make roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Falcons

We've elevated OLB Ifeadi Odenigbo and T Justin Skule from the practice squad. #GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 7, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster a bit ahead of Week 18.

Outside linebacker Ifeadi Odenigbo and offensive tackle Justin Skule have both been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons.

Tampa Bay is dealing with injuries to key players at both positions, so these moves will give them added depth in case those players can’t play Sunday.

