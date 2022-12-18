Bucs make roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Bengals

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding some reinforcements as they prepare for Week 15.

Wide receiver Deven Thompkins and linebacker J.J. Russell have been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Thompkins made the most of his first chance to be the Bucs’ primary return man last week against the San Francisco 49ers, providing a spark after replacing the recently waived Jaelon Darden.

Russell will provide depth on defense and special teams for a Bucs team dealing with plenty of banged-up players this week.

List

Bucs vs. Bengals injury report: Key starters out for both teams

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire