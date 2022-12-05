Bucs make roster moves ahead of Monday night’s game vs. Saints

We've activated S Logan Ryan from injured reserve and waived S Nolan Turner. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 5, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster ahead of Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Veteran defensive back Logan Ryan has been activated from injured reserve, with rookie safety Nolan Turner being waived to make room for him on the active roster.

With both Antoine Winfield Jr. and Mike Edwards listed as doubtful on this week’s final injury report, the return of Ryan couldn’t come at a better time for the back end of Tampa Bay’s banged-up secondary.

Bucs also elevated cornerback Anthony Chesley and linebacker Ulysees Gilbert from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday night’s game.

