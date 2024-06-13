Bucs’ rookies staying in the heat to prepare for training camp, upcoming season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially end mandatory minicamp Thursday and are off until late July, but a few rookies plan on staying in the heat to prepare for training camp.

“Be ready for the heat,” running back Bucky Irving said.

That was the message from Tampa Bay Buccaneer head coach Todd Bowles after practice.

“I’m gonna go back up to Fort Lauderdale and train so I can stay in the heat so I can be used to it,” Irving said.

“It still gets pretty hot in Nashville. [I’ll] put on sweatshirts and sweats and do all the conditioning that way, so I’ll be ready to go for camp,” rookie center Graham Barton said.

“The main message was come ready to compete. Be prepared. Use this time to relax, but also make sure you’re ready to go and that you’re in shape physically and mentally for the season because once training camp hits it’s full go from there,” Barton added.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.