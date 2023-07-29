Bucs’ rookies already opening eyes at training camp

TAMPA ― There are 27 rookies on the Bucs’ roster, as the oldest team in the NFL the past two seasons tries to feel younger by being around so many kids.

The big bonus, however, is that these guys can play, and many of them opened eyes in the first week of training camp.

“We’re cautiously optimistic that we found some real gems, not just in the draft but in free agency and after the draft,” general manager Jason Licht said. “The challenge was fun and accepted by our staff..”

Licht and his scouting staff did a good job in the draft. Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey is already playing fast. Cody Mauch is a virtual lock to win the right guard spot. YaYa Diaby is going to push for playing time as an edge rusher.

Linebacker SirVocea Dennis demonstrated his quick instincts by intercepting a pass from Kyle Trask near the goal line in what may have become a 98-yard pick-six. Tight end Payne Durham has made a few combat catches like he was known for at Purdue. Nebraska receiver Trey Palmer has flashed with his size and speed.

This might be the best class of undrafted free agents Licht and his staff have ever assembled.

Maryland receiver Rakim Jarrett is making acrobatic catches all over the field and playing like a seasoned vet.

“We know the talent is there,” coach Todd Bowles said. “He can run with the ball and jump and catch as you’ve seen. It’s just not about that. It’s about learning the scheme and fitting in and seeing how many things he can do. Again, we’re (a few) days in. We’re not crowning anybody on or off this team. We’ve just got to see the body of work over time, but we like the athlete we brought in, and he’s great to work with.”

It doesn’t stop there. TCU receiver Taye Barber has stood out at times, along with Kansas State’s Kade Warner.

Defensively, the Bucs are enamored with the play of Rutgers safety Christian Izien and Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather.

Of course, the ramp-up period in shorts and T-shirts doesn’t provide the most accurate assessment. We’ll learn more on Sunday, the first practice in pads.

“We’ve got to get our legs back,” Bowles said. “Obviously, with the pads coming on in this heat there’s going to be an adjustment period. So the first day, you kind of can’t go all-out the first drill. You’ve got to kind of get used to the heat. It’s going to be a little bit heavier until a few days kick in and the assignments and concentration are there. You’re looking for some continuity. You want to be physical, you want to be strong, but you want to execute at the same time. You can see who can play in pads.”

Confidence in Wirfs’ transition

Former Bucs cornerback Ronde Barber will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. But last week, he sat down with Bowles as part of his duties as the team’s preseason television analyst.

The conversation turned to Tristan Wirfs. “The All-Pro at right tackle is going to be an All-Pro at left tackle,” Bowles told Barber.

Playing at right tackle, Wirfs always has been a right-handed puncher. “To break the habit, he has this thing in his (right) hand so he won’t use it,” Barber said. “If he uses it, he will drop it. That’s some next level (crap).”

Bowles has no doubt the transition will be smooth for Wirfs.

“Tristan is a worker anyway. You challenge him to do something, he’s going to work his tail off to do that,” Bowles said. “He’s adjusted well over there. There’s probably some kinks he needs to work at. He probably won’t get set in pads from a hand-placement standpoint, but I think he’s done an excellent job so far.”

One more thing on Trask

Before we begin overanalyzing the play of Kyle Trask this much is apparent to the naked eye: The third-year pro from Florida has improved.

With more reps comes experience, which breeds confidence. Things like accuracy and velocity follow.

Even Trask can feel it and, more importantly, articulate it the way he did during his news conference on Thursday.

“Just staying calmer in the pocket,” he said. “I think in the past I was a little agitated or maybe trying to force my feet around. I wasn’t as smooth as I am now. Just trying to be clean and smooth in the pocket and, you know, play taller. I think in the past maybe I was a little squatty; I wasn’t playing like I was 6-5. I need to take advantage of it. So, playing a little taller, smoother. You know, smooth is fast.”

Trask faces an uphill battle to win the job over Baker Mayfield. No matter how well he plays in training camp and the preseason, what would it take for Bowles to have a good night’s sleep in Minnesota before the regular-season opener if Trask is the Bucs’ starter?

Still, not many quarterbacks are as durable as Tom Brady. Mayfield won the starting job at Carolina last season, went 1-4 and suffered an ankle sprain that knocked him out of the lineup.

When Trask is called upon, he will be prepared to play well.

