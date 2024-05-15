Bucs’ rookie Tykee Smith already cultivating relationships

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have high expectations for all of their rookies, including third-round pick out of Georgia, safety Tykee Smith, who is already familiar with head coach Todd Bowles.

Smith and Bowles’ son, Troy, are friends and former college teammates.

“If you saw Troy and I’s [messages], I kept telling him, ‘Please tell your dead come get me.’ So, that was in our [messages] and what Troy and I were talking about on the phone. So, once I got the call, he could call me and congratulate me and if I get some free time this weekend. He’s on break, so I’m looking forward to hanging out with him,” Bucs’ rookie safety Tykee Smith said in regards to Bowles’ son.

With a pair of starting safeties in Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead, it’ll be Christian Izian and Tykee Smith battling it out at nickel corner and the Bulldog has already made an impression on the Bucs’ defensive coordinator.

“You know, we’re not gonna crown nobody on the first day of camp and say, ‘He’s the greatest of all time,’ and he made a good play and we’re happy about that and it’s good to see he picked up where he left off from school,” Bowles said.

“It’s a blessing to get to learn from [Bowles]. He’s a real defensive-minded guy and it’s similar to what I’m coming from from coach [Kirby] Smart, so just being able to teach me the next level of football as far as recognizing the formations at this level. I’m really looking forward to it,” Smith said.

“You want to come in and do the right things. You want to show growth learning-wise by each meeting and each day and put your best foot forward,” Bowles said.

Bucs OTA’s (Outside Team Activities) officially begin May 21st.

