Bucs rookie TE Cade Otton (ankle) cleared for training camp

#Bucs rookie TE Cade Otton, who missed OTAs and minicamp recovering from ankle surgery, has been cleared to begin training camp July 27. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) July 21, 2022

Otton, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Washington, missed OTAs and mandatory minicamp earlier this offseason while recovering from ankle surgery.

The Bucs are signing veteran Kyle Rudolph to a one-year deal to help alleviate the departure of Rob Gronkowski via retirement, and longtime stalwart Cameron Brate should have an increased role this season, as well. Otton’s impact as a rookie remains to be seen, but he should quickly develop into the team’s best long-term solution at the position.

