Bucs rookie SirVocea Dennis shines with red-zone interception

TAMPA ― SirVocea Dennis doesn’t run as well as some players in his draft class, but he plays fast.

The fifth-round pick from Pittsburgh, who runs the 40-yard dash in 4.63 seconds, is known for his quick instincts and reading his keys. He utilized both during some red-zone work in practice on Thursday.

Despite being known more as a pass rusher (with 11 sacks over his final two seasons with the Panthers), Dennis stepped in front of a Kyle Trask pass near his own end zone to end one drill and likely would have returned it for a touchdown.

Trask said he was impressed by the quickness of the rookie linebacker.

“He has great lateral movement, and he’s here for a reason,” Trask said. “You saw what he did in college, I’m sure. You know, he’s been making plays all day in OTAs. He’s always been in the right spots in training camp. Maybe I was forcing it, maybe I was testing him out a little bit, but he made a great play and that’s good to see.”

The Bucs got another red-zone interception from defensive back Nolan Turner, who picked off a Baker Mayfield pass.

“SirVocea made a good play. He made them in the spring,” head coach Todd Bowles said. “He got a good break on the ball and came down with it. Nolan is very smart. He’s a heady ballplayer. We can’t hold the ball that long and put it over the middle.

“But we got some turnovers defensively. Offensively, I thought we did good moving the ball pretty good, as much as you can in shorts and T-shirts. We’ve just got to finish at the end.”

Otton, tight ends impress

Second-year tight end Cade Otton caught a pass from Trask on a deep seam route during a two-minute drill. But neither Kyle Trask nor Mayfield were able to get the offense into the end zone.

Otton, who caught 42 passes for 391 yards and two touchdowns last season, leads a young group of tight ends that includes Ko Kieft, rookie Payne Durham and third-year pro David Wells, who suffered bruised ribs Thursday.

Trask said he’s been impressed by what Otton has done since arriving as a fourth-round pick from Washington a year ago.

“When you think of Cade, it’s just the consistency. He’s really the same player every single day,” Trask said. “He comes from a great football background. ... He’s always on top of stuff. Always in the right spots. I’m very thankful he made a great catch there.”

Bowles said the tight end room has a lot of young players, but he trusts them.

“They work hard,” he said. “Cade and Ko got a lot of reps in last year. They’re not as young rep-wise as the rest of them, but those guys keep their head down and they work hard. They’re very versatile in the ways they can block and get open in the things that Dave (Canales) wants them to do.

“Wells is coming on. Obviously, we’ve got Payne from Purdue, and we’ve got a few guys back there that can do some things. When the pads come on and they have to do some blocking and receiving, we’ll see how it pans out. I know what Cade and Ko can do already.”

Injury report

Center Ryan Jensen (knee) and receiver Russell Gage (leg) did not practice Thursday. Jensen was limited to individual drills Wednesday as he continues to recover from three torn knee ligaments suffered during last year’s camp. The Bucs say they have a plan for easing him back into action.

“We have a good program for him,” Bowles said. “We know he wasn’t practicing (Thursday), but he gets his work done and we’re confident in the schedule and we’ll see more of him as he progresses.”

