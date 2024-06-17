Bucs rookie RB Bucky Irving leaning on veterans as he learns new offense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added more firepower to their offensive backfield in the 2024 NFL draft, spending their fourth-round pick on Oregon running back Bucky Irving.

The former Duck is hitting the ground running, doing everything he can to soak up valuable knowledge from his more experienced teammates as he learns Liam Coen’s offense.

“There’s always room for improvement [and] room to learn,” Irving said during last week’s mandatory minicamp. “I’m just leaning on these older guys to learn from them – Rachaad White, Chase [Edmonds] and [those] guys have been great leaders for me, helping me with the playbook and helping me with things I need to know. I’ve been leaning on those guys. I’m going to fit in wherever the coaches need me to play – I [don’t] really necessarily have [a] role yet. I’m going to go with the flow until my number is called.”

Tampa Bay’s ground game has struggled over the past few years, and while offseason additions to the offensive line should make a big impact, it won’t hurt to have another big-play back behind them in Irving.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire