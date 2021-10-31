Bucs' Rob Gronkowski doesn't last long in return against Saints after suffering back spasms

NEW ORLEANS -- The Gronk's return has been derailed.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, who missed the Bucs' previous four games because of injured ribs, lasted just two series during Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome after he suffered back spasms.

The Bucs officially ruled Gronkowski out early in the second half. He was targeted once -- on a red-zone play when he was matched one-on-one against Malcolm Jenkins -- but the 12-yard pass from Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady was broken up by Jenkins.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rob Gronkowski injury: Buccaneers TE's return derailed by back spasms